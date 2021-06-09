Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progenity in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.36 on Monday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progenity by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

