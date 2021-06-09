Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345,821 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Progress Software worth $40,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

