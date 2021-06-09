Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

