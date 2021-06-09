ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

