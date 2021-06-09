ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ProVen Growth and Income VCT stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.30. The stock has a market cap of £144.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. ProVen Growth and Income VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.76).
About ProVen Growth and Income VCT
