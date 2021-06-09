PTON (PTON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market cap of $391,334.41 and approximately $26.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.