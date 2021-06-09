Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

