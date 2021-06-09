Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0003 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $11,676.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

