PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further received a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, e-commerce sales momentum continued. Reduced promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. Management raised its fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings view. However, the company is likely to incur operating losses of nearly $20 million related to the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business in the first half of the fiscal year. Also, the North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PVH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

NYSE:PVH opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.