Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.13 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.