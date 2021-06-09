Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.30 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,336.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,591.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

