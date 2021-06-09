Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

NYSE LSI opened at $106.20 on Monday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

