Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Friday, June 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.31 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.22.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

