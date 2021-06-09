Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Bruker stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

