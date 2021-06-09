QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $208,212,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.