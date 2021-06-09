QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

