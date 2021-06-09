Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for about 4.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Qualys worth $28,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,546,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $18,809,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

