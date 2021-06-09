Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $81.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,814. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.