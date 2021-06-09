QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:QS opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock worth $32,893,750.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

