QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 100,000 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:QS opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of -78.44. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.