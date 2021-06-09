Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,913.38.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$286.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

