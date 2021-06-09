Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Cut by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 3.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,163. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

