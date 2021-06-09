QuickSwap Price Tops $562.49 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $562.49 or 0.01512493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $89.86 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00207683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.59 or 0.01319151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,104.71 or 0.99771028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

