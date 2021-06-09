RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,130. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

