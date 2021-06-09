RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.81

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 8903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,941. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

