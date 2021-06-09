Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 50,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.