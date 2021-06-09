Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

