Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $389.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

