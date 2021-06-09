Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,672 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

