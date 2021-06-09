Raymond James Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Market Perform

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

