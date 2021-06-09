Raymond James Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ERRPF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

