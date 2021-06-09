Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,426 ($83.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,478.55. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

