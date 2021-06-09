Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,426 ($83.96) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,478.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £45.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

