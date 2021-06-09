Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. 5,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 24,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.