Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

6/8/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

6/6/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

