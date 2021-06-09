Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 532,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

