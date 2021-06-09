Reviewing Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Learning Tree International and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Learning Tree International and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.15 -$2.05 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 4.24 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk and Volatility

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

