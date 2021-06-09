Reviewing Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 1.93 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -15.58 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.25 $517.96 million $4.96 8.74

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential downside of 28.70%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.72%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

