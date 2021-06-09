Reviewing Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) & Its Rivals

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Taysha Gene Therapies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -$60.01 million -7.00 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.76

Taysha Gene Therapies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors 1113 4436 9765 185 2.58

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $43.44, indicating a potential upside of 82.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.