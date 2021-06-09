Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) & Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Benitec Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 387.99 -$8.27 million N/A N/A

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tiziana Life Sciences and Benitec Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 313.04%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

