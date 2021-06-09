Reviewing XPeng (XPEV) and Its Rivals

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XPeng to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares XPeng and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|-$418.70 million
|-24.48
|XPeng Competitors
|$52.36 billion
|$1.86 billion
|37.44
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XPeng
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|XPeng Competitors
|917
|2283
|2600
|147
|2.33
XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.59%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares XPeng and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XPeng Competitors
|-421.80%
|2.25%
|-0.20%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
XPeng peers beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
