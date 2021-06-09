Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $6,076,468.41 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,235. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

