Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 841 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $3,765,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

