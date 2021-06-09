Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of StoneX Group worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,435 shares of company stock worth $2,586,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

