Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

