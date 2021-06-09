Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

