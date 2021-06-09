Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $33.13 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

