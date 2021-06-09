River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,115,284 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 3.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cannae worth $261,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CNNE remained flat at $$35.02 on Wednesday. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

