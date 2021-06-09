River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.