River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

